CONCORD — Several area organizations were recipients of funding in 2020 through the N.H. Charitable Foundation’s Community Grants Program.
The competitive program is open to nonprofits serving Granite Staters in the realms of health and well-being, education, environmental protection, civic engagement, economic development and arts and culture, according to a news release from the Concord-based organization.
Locally, recipients were Arts Alive! in Keene ($30,000); the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene ($60,000); Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services in Keene ($60,000); Land for Good, Inc. in Keene ($60,000); Monadnock Peer Support in Keene ($30,000); Peterborough Players ($60,000); The Grapevine Family & Community Resource Center in Antrim ($60,000); and the Monadnock Conservancy in Keene ($60,000).
These awards were part of about $4.16 million in grants supporting 88 nonprofits, according to the charitable foundation.
“Nonprofits do critical work in every community in our region — in times of crisis, and always,” Anne Phillips, the foundation’s director of grantmaking, said in a prepared statement. “Many of them have been on the front lines during the public health crisis, and many have adapted and innovated in amazing ways to continue meeting their missions for our communities. The Charitable Foundation is proud to partner with and support these organizations that make New Hampshire a better place for everyone.”