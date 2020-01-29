Tied to a feasibility study examining whether an intermodal transportation center could meet some of the region’s needs, the Southwest Region Planning Commission is holding a multi-day open house in Keene.
As an “intermodal” center, the hub would link various types of transportation, according to a news release from the Keene-based commission.
It could be where people drive to catch a bus, or bike to rent a car and could feature bicycle storage, electric-vehicle charging stations and more, the release says.
At the open house — which has already started and will continue through Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the atrium of the Keene Public Library on Winter Street — people can learn about the concept through a series of project posters.
“The informational displays and open house will provide examples of what an intermodal transportation center could look like,” Todd Horner, a planner with the Southwest Region Planning Commission, said in the release. “The visuals and open house are intended to spur discussion about the transportation challenges facing the Region today, what options do community members want in the future, and how might an intermodal transportation center support those options.”
On the final day of the open house, Feb. 4, commission staff members will be on hand from 3 to 6 p.m. to discuss the study, and a presentation is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. in the library’s auditorium.
Additional information is available at www.swrpc.org/ITC or through Horner at 357-0557 or thorner@swrpc.org.