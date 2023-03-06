Whether rain or snow, day or night, summer highs or winter lows, a new business in south Keene is promising golf enthusiasts and newcomers alike a place to hit the green — virtually.
The Golf Loft, a facility at 3 Krif Court featuring three golf simulators with virtual adaptations of real-world golf courses, held its opening day this past Saturday. Manager Josh Dockham says the facility plans to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year.
"It's a membership-based facility, so we give our members a unique four-digit PIN code, and they're able to get into the front door with that," Dockham said. "We'll go through an orientation of how to set up a simulator, how to turn it on and where they go from there, so once they sign up, we really make it a self-serve thing."
Situated in a loft-style environment accessible by climbing a staircase, the space also has a lounge for visitors to unwind in between their golf game, which includes a kitchenette area for storing food and drink and a TV to watch the professionals play. Each simulator space also has a TV.
The Golf Loft makes use of a simulator developed by company aboutGOLF.
Golf Loft’s simulators, developed by Ohio-based company aboutGOLF, includes courses ranging from the Bethpage Black Course on Long Island, N.Y., to South Korea's Daegu Country Club and the United Kingdom's Old Course St. Andrews, according to promotional material from the company.
"It comes with a variety of driving ranges to pick from over 85 courses, the majority of them being actual courses from around the world on the PGA Tour and the European Tour," Dockham said.
For those less inclined to take a swing at the simulator, it also offers miniature golf courses as well as other games like cornhole, darts and Skee-Ball.
Visitors can bring their own golf clubs to play; aboutGOLF's simulator makes use of a camera above the visitors' swing area that tracks laser etchings on specialized golf balls the facility provides, Dockham said. The camera measures the force and speed the balls travel when hit, and he said the camera moves at thousands of frames per second to follow the ball.
"It'll show your swing speed, backspin, everything," said Dockham, adding that conditions like wind and flagpole placement can be customized.
Golf Loft guests can download an app to save their data in the simulator and quickly connect when they visit the facility.
The business was conceived by Dockham and Steve Silverstein, the founder of the facility, both avid golfers who wanted to make simulated golf accessible in southwestern New Hampshire. Dockham said he met Silverstein at his previous job in Keene in December, and when Silverstein shared his plans for the golf simulator facility, Dockham thought it was a stroke of genius.
"Steve definitely got the ball rolling, then we reconnected in February and all of this came about when it came to the construction and everything really over the last month," he said.
Silverstein is also owner and founder of Tree-Free Greetings, an environmentally-friendly greeting card company he founded in Marlborough in 1999 whose Keene headquarters shares the same building with The Golf Loft.
"This space itself used to be for our company, but since the pandemic, folks have been working remotely, and I just think it's a perfect use of the space," Silverstein said Sunday as he hit a golf ball with a driver club.
He referenced a previous Keene gym business that had a golf simulator, Links Fitness, which abruptly closed its doors in September 2016.
"It was just one simulator and since it was a fitness center, there was no place to hang out," Silverstein said.
The Golf Loft offers two primary membership plans. The first is a starter plan charging a $30 to $45 per hour rate per simulator space depending on how busy the facility is. Guests can either pay a $30 monthly fee or $240 annual fee for the starter membership. The other membership is the "pays for itself" plan, which allows guests one free simulator space during their visit each month, a reduced hourly rate of $25 to $35 and the option to store their golf clubs at the facility. That plan is available either for $50 each month or $400 for a year.
Both plans allow participation in leagues and tournaments the business plans to host as well as bringing guests.
Memberships are only available to those age 21 and over, Dockham said, but members may bring along other guests under the age minimum to play.
Silverstein and Dockham are planning to begin events in the coming weeks, with their grand opening event Saturday bringing in about 75 people, according to Dockham. They hope to start a Sunday morning breakfast scramble each weekend.
"Scramble is a golf format where it's a team of anywhere from two to four or five people, everybody hits, they pick the best shot and then everybody hits from that same spot," Dockham said. "It definitely promotes low scoring."
He also noted the business is in the process of communicating with collegiate and high school golf teams in the Monadnock Region to offer them an indoor option for practicing the sport.
But Dockham said above all, the facility wants to welcome a variety of ages and skill levels to come play a round of golf.
"We've had people anywhere from 15 up to their 60s and 70s playing," he said. "It doesn't matter if you've been playing golf for 10 years or 10 days; we have something for all different ranges of golfers that are out there."
