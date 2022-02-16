Three candidates have filed for two seats representing Swanzey on the Monadnock Regional School Board in the district’s only contested race this year, while four seats on the budget committee drew no candidate filings.
Stephen Ciolino and incumbents Eric Stanley and Dan LeClair — who have served on the board for 12 and two years, respectively — are running for the two three-year terms, according to an email from MRSD Administrative Assistant Lillian Sutton.
Jennifer Strimbeck is the only candidate who has filed for a three-year term representing Gilsum, to succeed Karen Wheeler, who did not file for re-election. And incumbent Bill Hutwelker of Swanzey is running for school-district moderator.
The school board consists of 13 members representing Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy.
There are four seats up for election on the district’s budget committee for which no candidates have filed. They include two two-year terms representing Fitzwilliam and Swanzey, as well as two three-year terms representing Roxbury and Gilsum.
Jonathan Hoden and Anne Marie Osheyack are running for two three-year terms representing Swanzey on the budget committee.
Voters will cast their ballots for district officers, as well as vote on the proposed operating budget and other articles on this year’s warrant, in their towns of residence March 8.
