CHARLESTOWN — A head-on crash on Route 12 left one woman dead and another seriously injured Friday afternoon, police announced that night.
Police did not release either woman’s name, pending notification of family members, nor specify their town of residence.
The crash, near Shutters Way, was reported at around 4:40 p.m.
Based on their initial investigation, police say a 2020 Toyota Rav 4 being driven south on Route 12 (Claremont Road) crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided with a 2012 Honda CRV heading north.
The 51-year-old woman driving the Toyota died at the scene, and the 63-year-old driving the Honda was taken to an unspecified local hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release written by Charlestown Police Chief Patrick Connors.
No one else was in either vehicle, Connors noted.
Route 12 was closed in the vicinity of the collision for about four hours.
This marks the second deadly motor vehicle crash reported in the Monadnock Region Friday. Hours earlier, a two-vehicle crash on Route 9 near the Sullivan/Roxbury town line left a Nelson resident fatally injured, State Police said.
Anyone with more information about the Charlestown crash is asked to call Lt. Jonathan Graham at 826-5747.
Charlestown police were assisted at the scene by the Charlestown Fire Department, N.H. State Police, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Golden Cross Ambulance.