A woman was flown by helicopter to the hospital with injuries Saturday morning when the vehicle she was driving crashed off Route 9 in Keene, authorities said.
The woman, whose name was not yet available from police Saturday morning, was driving east on Route 9 when she appeared to cross the center line and crashed into a row of trees off the west side of the road, Sgt. Christopher Simonds said. Simonds said it was too early to know the extent of the woman's injuries.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Route 9 and Whitcombs Mill Road, according to the Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid Twitter account.
Route 9 was closed until about 10:20 a.m. while a UMass Memorial Lifeflight helicopter landed on the road to take the woman to the hospital, according to the Keene Fire Department Twitter account.
Further details will be posted when they become available.