PETERBOROUGH — A Gilsum man was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Wilton Road, according to police.
Daniel Murphy, 48, was transported by ambulance to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and then flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said.
Guinard said Murphy was driving west on Wilton Road when, according to witnesses, his 2014 Dodge pickup drifted off the road and crashed into a tree. Police were called to the scene around 2:45 p.m.
Guinard did not have further details Monday on Murphy’s injuries or condition. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, though have ruled out speed as a factor, he said.