One person taken to Cheshire Medical after Route 9 crash Molly Bolan Molly Bolan Apr 15, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NELSON — One person was transported to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene after a crash on Route 9 near Granite Lake Road Friday morning.The vehicle was on fire when first responders arrived, according to a Southwestern N.H. Fire Mutual Aid dispatcher. No additional information was immediately available before press time.— Molly Bolan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Road Cheshire Medical Center Highway Transports Vehicle Crash Granite Lake Dispatcher First Responder Molly Bolan Follow Molly Bolan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNew restaurant headed for vacant space in MarlboroughKeene eminent-domain win cites benefits of planned Winchester St. roundaboutTwo of Freeman's alleged co-conspirators to plead guilty in cryptocurrency caseIn Keene, Pride and pumpkins could make for a festival-filled late summer, fallHinsdale crash causes non-life-threatening injuries, minor building damageCheshire Medical psychiatry program sees hundreds of patients in first monthsSAU 29 board voices support for superintendent, central officeWith nods to Keene's transportation history, rail trail project moves forwardMary Ann DamatoHelicopter Egg Drop Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.