A Peterborough woman suffered critical injuries in a crash on Route 12 in Keene on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The woman, Autumn Duverger, 24, was driving a Kia SUV that collided with a tractor trailer, Keene police said in a news release Wednesday evening.
According to the news release, Duverger was turning left onto Wyman Road into the path of the tractor trailer, which was traveling north on Route 12.
Duverger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by first responders, police said. She was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, then airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
The news release did not have further information on her injuries.
Police said the truck's driver, Christopher Jones, 39, of Oxford, N.C., was taken to Cheshire Medical Center as a precaution.
The crash remains under investigation. Police said there is no reason to believe speed or drug or alcohol impairment was a factor.
The crash was reported a little before 3:15 p.m., according to the dispatching organization Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The road was closed for several hours as officers investigated the crash site.
This article has been updated with information about the two drivers and details of the crash from Keene police.