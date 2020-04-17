MARLOW — A local man was hurt in a single-car crash on Route 10 Tuesday morning.
John Williams, 67, of Gilsum, suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, Marlow Police Chief Kevin Fay said Thursday.
Fay said Williams’ vehicle went off the road when he was driving, hit some trees and traveled into a ditch. A passerby helped Williams out of his vehicle, but then Williams fell in the road, Fay said.
Williams was driving north by the Perkins Academy when the crash happened, according to Fay.