One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Keene Monday, according to police.
Police were called to Winchester Street near the roundabout with Route 101 just before 7:40 Monday morning for a report of a hit-and-run crash, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney. A Jeep SUV driven by Nicholas Davis, 30, of Keene struck a Mitsubishi hatchback driven by Bobby Simmons, 43, of Antrim, Tenney said.
Davis then left the scene, according to Tenney. He was found a few minutes later on Maple Avenue and was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. Simmons had potential minor injuries but declined treatment on scene, Tenney said.
Both vehicles were significantly damaged and had to be towed, Tenney said. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash, as well as why Davis allegedly left the scene.