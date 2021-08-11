WINCHESTER — One person died Wednesday night in a vehicle crash on Warwick Road, according to a dispatcher with Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
The person killed was the sole passenger in the car when it crashed just after 7 p.m., the dispatcher said. First responders were still on scene over an hour later, he said.
Officials with Winchester's police and fire departments couldn't be reached immediately for more details.
The Sentinel will update this report with more information as it becomes available.