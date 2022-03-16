LYME — One of three black bear cubs rescued in Peterborough last month after a tree fell on their den during nearby construction has died of pneumonia, according to the Lyme rehabilitation center where they were taken.
Fitz — the lone male found with his two sisters during the installation of a new septic system at a home in Peterborough on Feb. 7 — became sick last week, and died Friday, Ben Kilham president of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, said Tuesday.
"It’s heartbreaking to lose a little guy like that," he said. "It makes the job difficult.”
The nonprofit center, which Kilham founded nearly 30 years ago, announced Fitz's death in an Instagram post Sunday.
"He was a sweet, gentle cub full of mischief and merriment who kept his sisters on their toes and who brought joy to all that were privileged to take care of him and meet him," the post reads. "He will be sorely missed."
Fitz, who got his name because the cubs were initially thought to have been found in Fitzwilliam, and his sisters Willa and Billie were found when a tree that was cut to make way for the septic installation fell, and their mother “bolted” and did not immediately return, Kilham told The Sentinel at the time. A N.H. Fish and Game conservation officer took the cubs to protect them from the cold and because the contractor wanted to continue the project, he said.
“If it was in a remote location and whoever had disturbed the den … were willing to stay away from the area, it’s sometimes possible to get the mother to come back and take the cubs,” Kilham said in February. “But it’s always risky because the cubs can freeze.”
When the trio of cubs arrived at the Kilham Bear Center, Fitz weighed about 2 pounds, roughly half the weight of his sisters, Kilham said Tuesday.
"And almost immediately we had difficulty feeding him," Kilham said of Fitz, noting that the male cub had trouble swallowing the mixture of lamb's milk formula and other nutrients that were bottle fed to him.
"In the end, I believe it was that swallowing mechanism that caused pneumonia," Kilham said. "He got fluid in his lungs. And from the first symptoms to when he died, it was two days."
Fitz had grown to about 4 pounds during his time at the center, Kilham said, but that was far slower than his sisters, who have grown to about 10 pounds. Kilham added that Willa and Billie appear to know that their brother is no longer with them.
"They all have individual personalities, just like people," he said of the cubs. “... They may have an awareness that’s not even on a level we understand. But they’re beginning to walk. They’re getting legs underneath them.”
The Kilham Bear Center is currently working with 22 cubs, its president said. And since 1993, when Kilham began rehabilitating injured, orphaned and abandoned black bear cubs for re-entry into the wild, he said he can only remember one other cub dying in his care. But, he added, he will remember Fitz fondly.
"He was a nice little cub," Kilham said. "They all are. The females are a little more, not aggressive, but they’re more boisterous. He was a little more laid back.”