The state said Sunday that another Cheshire County resident has died due to COVID-19, the fourth death announced for the county this weekend.
The death was one of 15 COVID-related deaths statewide announced by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.
The Cheshire County resident who died was a woman of at least 60.
The other deaths involved two people from Belknap County, six from Hillsborough County, two from Merrimack County, three from Rockingham County and one from Strafford County. Two of the Hillsborough County residents were younger than 60.
Twenty Cheshire County residents have died from the disease to date, out of 1,057 deaths statewide.
The department also announced 369 new positive tests for COVID-19. They include at least 18 each in Cheshire and Sullivan counties and at least 68 in Hillsborough County outside of Manchester and Nashua.
To date, 65,695 state residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 4,886 of those cases were considered active as of Sunday.
Two hundred COVID-19 patients were in New Hampshire hospitals that day.
In The Sentinel's coverage area, most communities had at least one known active case, led by Keene with 62; Jaffrey with 22; Winchester with 21; Peterborough with 17; Rindge with 16; Swanzey and Charlestown with 10; Fitzwilliam and Antrim with eight; Hinsdale with seven; Walpole, Marlborough and Alstead with six; and Dublin with five. Various other towns had between one and four.