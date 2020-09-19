One person was taken to the hospital Friday afternoon following a two-car crash on Route 9 in Keene, though he did not appear to be seriously injured, according to Keene police.
The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m., according to Sgt. Collin Zamore.
Zamore said a Saturn Ion driven by Abigail Touchet, 21, of Chester, Mass., tried to turn left onto Route 9 from Chesterfield Road without seeing a vehicle approaching from the west. The front of that vehicle, a BMW sedan driven by Oliver Mousseau, 76, of Chesterfield, struck the front wheel area of the turning vehicle, and both spun around, Zamore said.
Mousseau, who was up walking around after the crash, was taken to the hospital, Zamore said. He did not know whether Mousseau was injured or transported as a precaution.
Touchet and a passenger in the Saturn didn’t require medical transport. Both vehicles were towed, according to Zamore.