SWANZEY — A woman sustained neck and back injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, according to Swanzey Fire Chief Bill Gould.
Two drivers were involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 10 and California Street just before 1 p.m., Gould said, with Swanzey firefighters dispatched at about 1:54 p.m.
The woman injured was driving a Kia hatchback when she was involved in a crash with a Ford pickup truck at the intersection, Gould said. He said there were no passengers in either vehicle.
Firefighters rescued the woman from the Kia hatchback, removing the driver side and passenger side doors at the front of the vehicle in the process, he said. A log item from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene reported the woman was rescued from the vehicle at about 2:33 p.m.
Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene after 2 p.m. to transport the drivers, per a Fire Mutual Aid log item, with the woman taken to Cheshire Medical Center, according to Gould. He said firefighters found that the woman had neck and back injuries.
"The road stayed open for the duration, one lane down," Gould said. "It probably cleared at about 3 p.m."
Gould did not have information on the investigation after the crash nor the identities of the two drivers.
Swanzey police did not return a call in time requesting more information on the investigation or the drivers involved.
Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.