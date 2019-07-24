Three cars were involved in a crash on Route 9 in Keene Tuesday near the intersection of Whitcomb’s Mill Road, resulting in one person being taken from the scene by ambulance, according to the Southwest N.H. Mutual Aid office.
A Chevrolet sedan driven by Jon O’Brien, 62, of Keene was heading east on Route 9 and attempted to turn left onto Whitcomb’s Mill Road when the vehicle was struck by a house being hauled by a tractor-trailer, according to Keene Police Lt. Steve Tenney.
The wide-load truck was driven by John Schmidt, 28, of Marienville, Pa., who attempted to pass O’Brien, but the house side-swiped O’Brien’s car, pushing it across the median into the westbound lane, according to Tenney.
O’Brien’s car was then struck by a Kia sedan going west, driven by Kaylee Mason, 26, of Winchester, Tenney said.
A medical helicopter was initially called to the scene, but later cancelled when only one transport by ambulance was necessary, according to mutual aid.
The call for the crash came in at 4:38, p.m., according the mutual aid log.
Keene Police have yet to complete their investigation of the crash, so no further information was available about injuries or who was taken where by the ambulance, Tenney said.