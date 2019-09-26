CHESTERFIELD — One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Old Chesterfield Road, according to police.
Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said Taylor Coolidge, 24, of Spofford was turning left onto Route 9 from Old Chesterfield Road around 3:20 p.m. when a vehicle driven by Kristin Krieberg, 72, of Chesterfield collided with her car.
Krieberg’s vehicle, a red Subaru Forester, spun and traveled another 300 feet or so east on Route 9 before stopping, Chickering said. Krieberg was taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening, he said.
Both vehicles were totaled, according to Chickering. At the scene, the driver-side doors of Coolidge’s gray Hyundai sedan appeared smashed in, while the Forester had front-end damage.
Police are still investigating how the crash happened, Chickering said.
Emergency personnel were on scene for about an hour as they directed traffic around the crash site.
Chickering said his department is trying to reduce the all-too-common rate of crashes on Route 9 through additional traffic enforcement.