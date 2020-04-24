CHARLESTOWN — A Vermont man was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a tractor-trailer crash on Bellows Falls Road (Route 12) this morning.
Shawn Lafayette, 29, of Springfield, Vt., was traveling south on Route 12 in the area of Putnam Farms when the tractor-trailer he was driving veered off the right shoulder and left the roadway, a Charlestown Police Department news release said. The vehicle then overturned and eventually came to rest back on its wheels, according to the release.
Lafayette was trapped in the truck, and members of the Charlestown Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to remove him, according to police. He was taken by Charlestown Ambulance to the intersection of Route 12 and Bowen Crossing Road, where he was then transferred to a medical helicopter and flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock with serious injuries, the release said.
The Route 12 area was closed for an extended period of time.
The cause of the crash, which was reported at about 6 a.m., is under investigation by Charlestown police and N.H. State Police Troop G. Authorities ask anyone with information about the crash to contact Charlestown police Cpl. Michelle Dunning at 603-826-5747.
Agencies assisting Charlestown at the scene included fire departments from Walpole, North Walpole, Claremont and Springfield, Vt., as well as Walpole Police Department and N.H. State Police Troop G.