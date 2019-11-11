BRATTLEBORO — One person was injured when a small homemade destructive device was detonated under the Elm Street bridge early Monday morning, according to Brattleboro police.
The person was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and he was treated and released, a police news release Monday afternoon said.
Police say they were called shortly before 1 a.m. for a reported explosion, and first responders found the injured person. They said no physical damage was found to any of the structures.
The Groundworks Collaborative, which helps people experiencing housing and food insecurity, was called to offer services for nearby residents. A Groundworks representative could not immediately be reached for further information.
The Vermont Bomb Squad also helped during the incident.
Brattleboro police said there's not a safety concern for the public, but weren't available for further information on the incident.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Gregory Eaton at 802-257-7950 or the tip hotline at 802-251-8188.