As four Peterborough residents vie for two seats representing Hillsborough County House District 33, their positions on abortion and public-school funding cut clear party lines.
District 33 covers Peterborough and Sharon.
Democratic incumbent Peter Leishman's bid Tuesday for a 12th term in office is joined by fellow Democrat Jonah Wheeler, 19, and Republicans Matthew Pilcher, 22, and Rachel Maidment, 27.
Leishman, 65, owner of the Milford-Bennington Railroad, said his many years of experience in Concord have made him quite aware of the state's needs and he'd like to continue serving.
Having experienced homelessness for a short time in his youth, Wheeler said he feels he has a moral obligation to help build a community for those who don't have it.
"It's important we have legislators regardless of age, sex or gender and that we understand what a majority of people are going through right now," he said.
Wheeler is an education justice organizer with Rights and Democracy, an organization that advocates for higher wages, greater public-education funding and better health care. In this role, he meets with representatives of public schools in New Hampshire to break down narratives on Critical Race Theory and other concepts in education.
According to the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Critical Race Theory is an academic and legal framework denoting systemic racism as part of American society, perpetuated by laws, policies and institutions that uphold and reproduce racial inequalities.
Pilcher, who did not answer a question about his occupation in an email to The Sentinel, and Maidment, a mother of three who works part-time at Bantam Grill in Peterborough, both said they think the state Legislature could use some new energy.
"Every year it seems like the same politicians make the same promises to fix the same issues, well those issues never seem to get fixed, they get worse most of the time," Pilcher wrote. "It's time for some new people to step up, some new ways of thinking, and some people with some backbone to stand firm for the people of NH."
Wheeler and Leishman both have prioritized public-education funding in their campaigns and have taken strong stances against Education Freedom Accounts. Also known as school vouchers, these allow parents to apply for grants to spend on their children’s education, including private schooling. Opponents say money used for this program siphons funds from public schools, while backers say any such reductions are offset by cost declines that occur when public-school enrollment decreases.
"I am totally opposed to using taxpayer money for religious and private schools," Leishman said. "It's taking dollars to provide more money for private schools with less oversight that could be used for public schools."
Wheeler said he believes public schools are already underfunded and understaffed, and taking away critical funding will gut them.
"[Most] of these kids getting these funds have never been in the public education system to begin with," he said.
As of Sept. 9, the one-year-old program was serving 3,025 students, a majority of whom were already attending private school, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
Maidment and Pilcher support Education Freedom Accounts. In a text to a Sentinel reporter, Maidment said she thinks the accounts give families more choice in how their children should be educated.
Wheeler said that to further boost public education funding, he believes a new source of revenue is needed in the form of an income tax, which he said would simultaneously take the burden off property taxpayers.
Leishman said he would support that kind of legislation and has voted in favor of it in the past.
Pilcher disagrees with this approach.
"The people of NH are already facing crazy inflation, the last thing they need is more taxes!," he wrote. He added that the need to find more funding for public schools is a unique situation that would need a creative solution, but did not elaborate.
On abortion, Maidment said she supports the state's current law prohibiting the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. There are exceptions to save a woman’s life or for fetuses with fatal anomalies.
Pilcher, taking it a step further, said abortions are not good for women at all.
"I firmly and unashamedly believe that life starts at conception," he wrote. "That beautiful little child inside of mom is just as beautiful and valuable as mom herself. [There] is a lie that goes around about the woman, that abortion is the best thing for the woman. That pro choice is pro woman, nothing could be further from the TRUTH!"
Leishman and Wheeler however, said they think the 24-week ban is too restrictive. Leishman said he doesn't believe there should be any limitations placed on a woman's right to the procedure.
Wheeler, likewise, said he thinks the government should have no authority on the matter.
"When the state starts putting in bans at largely arbitrary times, we get into a state where we're placing restrictions on people's bodies," he said. "And that puts into question the fundamental right to bodily autonomy in our world."
Wheeler said he would vote to have abortion protected under Medicaid funding or codifying the procedure in the New Hampshire constitution. Leishman also said he would support rolling back restrictions.
Leishman stressed the need to help Granite Staters see relief on their energy bills, and he thinks the state should seek federal funding to help alleviate the crisis. He noted that he's a proponent of net metering — which allows homes, businesses and municipalities with renewable-energy generators, such as solar panels, to sell to or receive credit from a utility company for producing excess energy. That additional energy then flows to the electric grid.
To combat climate change and drive costs down, Wheeler said he'd like to see the state encourage municipalities to pursue 100 percent renewable energy.
Pilcher said he would support research for more renewable energy, but thinks a more cautious, cost-effective approach is the correct route.
"The people of NH are being nailed with inflation and with winter coming and heating bills things are only going to get worse, unless something changes soon," he wrote.
Maidment said she thinks rising energy costs can be "alleviated by reducing government regulations and interference."
