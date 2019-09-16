FARMINGTON, Maine — Officials said one firefighter is dead and seven others — including the town's fire chief — were injured in a massive building explosion Monday morning on Route 2 that happened after a propane leak and has the area looking like "a war zone."
The explosion happened at 313 Farmington Falls Road — also known as Route 2 — around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Photographs from the scene showed the blast leveled the building housing a nonprofit, LEAP Inc., that serves adults with developmental disabilities.
Farmington police Chief Jack Peck Jr. told reporters at a Monday news conference that one firefighter died in the explosion after responding to a propane leak. Seven other people were initially taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
Peck said six people were taken by helicopter from there to other hospitals. Among them were four other firemen, including Terry Bell, the town's fire chief, an ambulance employee and the building's maintenance manager. He said those victims were largely affected by burns.
The blast could be heard and felt for miles. Landry said insulation fell in downtown Farmington, which is roughly 1.5 miles from the building and it was scattered like snow closer to the scene. Papers showing schedules and billing information were scattered in neighboring yards.
A home next to the LEAP building had broken windows and a caved-in door. Allen Rowe, who owns an automotive repair shop about three-quarters of a mile from the site, showed a reporter a crack in a cinder-block building that he said was caused by the explosion. He said power lines were "dancing all over the place" and his building briefly lost power.
Scott Landry, who serves as a Farmington selectman, state representative and on the organization's board, said the scene looked like "a war zone." Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, who was one of the first responders to the explosion scene, likened the scene to what he saw as a security adviser during the Iraq war.
"I've been in law enforcement for 35 years. I've never seen anything like this before in my life except overseas," Nichols said. "It was horrible."
A hospital spokeswoman said one victim had been taken to a Boston hospital, three to Maine Medical Center in Portland and two others to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.
Landry said the building's maintenance manager, Larry Lord of Jay, was the patient airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Lord smelled the leak and hustled people out of the building before being injured in the blast. The selectman called Lord a "hero."
Landry said the LEAP office was rebuilt in a $450,000 project that opened this spring and the propane system serving the building was replaced at that time. Attempts to reach LEAP's executive director on Monday morning weren't immediately successful.
Gov. Janet Mills, who lives in Farmington, said in a Monday statement the Maine fire marshal's office "will thoroughly investigate the cause and origin of this devastating explosion." Peck said the blast appeared to be accidental.
"We're going to get to the bottom of this to protect this community, all other communities and make sure this doesn't happen again," Mills said at a news conference.
It was the first on-the-job death of a Maine firefighter since March 1 when Berwick fire Capt. Joel Barnes died while responding to an apartment fire in that town. His death came three years after East Millinocket fire Capt. Peter Larlee died from cardiac arrest while on duty at the town's public safety building.
The Farmington Fair was closed on Monday due to the explosion.
BDN writer Christopher Burns contributed to this report.