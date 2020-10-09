New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced another COVID-19-related death, and 79 more cases of the viral disease.
The woman who died was a Hillsborough County resident who was 60 or older.
None of the newly reported positives were from Cheshire County. One was from Sullivan County, and 20 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua. The cases were confirmed through both polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and antigen testing, another type of diagnostic test the state health department recently started including in its case counts.
Thursday’s daily PCR test positivity rate was listed as 0.7 percent.
Of the 8,878 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19, about 89 percent have recovered. The deaths of 449 Granite Staters have been attributed to the virus.
As of Thursday morning, 14 people were in hospitals, of the 747 people known to have been hospitalized for COVID-19 to date.
A total of 531 cases in New Hampshire were considered current. They included one case where the community of residence was unknown, along with one to four in each of the area communities of Antrim, Keene, New Ipswich, Peterborough and Westmoreland.