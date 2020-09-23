BRATTLEBORO — The driver of a vehicle that struck a telephone pole in Brattleboro Tuesday night died in the crash, police said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Brattleboro police responded to Upper Dummerston Road around 7:30 p.m. after a vehicle reportedly left the road and hit a telephone pole, the news release said. The driver, whose name is being withheld until next of kin can be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upper Dummerston Road was closed in the area for several hours while police investigated the crash and utility crews repaired downed wires, according to the news release. Police say the investigation is ongoing.