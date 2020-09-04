New Hampshire health officials Thursday announced no additional COVID-19-related deaths, marking nearly a week that this toll has stood at 432.
The state health department did, however, report 41 more cases of the viral disease. One of those positives was from Cheshire County, and 10 were from parts of Hillsborough County outside Manchester and Nashua.
Of the 7,347 people statewide who have tested positive for COVID-19 to date, about 91 percent have recovered. Ten were in hospitals for the disease as of Thursday morning, according to the state, and 715 are known to have been hospitalized at some point in the pandemic.
Also Thursday morning, 240 COVID-19 cases in the state were considered active. They included one case with unknown residency, along with one to four in each of the local communities of Charlestown, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Hinsdale, Keene, Marlborough, Peterborough, Rindge, Swanzey, Westmoreland and Winchester.
The average daily number of tests reported to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services for the week that ended Wednesday was 2,969, according to the agency’s most recently updated data.
— Sentinel Staff