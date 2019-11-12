ROCHESTER — As the bus warmed up and the cameras began to blink red, Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was visible only through the crack of a door ajar, hunched over a laptop in a makeshift office wedged between a mini kitchen and an out-of-order lavatory.
For a few minutes before letting about a dozen reporters run riot with any questions they wished, Buttigieg, 37, made final tweaks to the sole scripted part of the day: a formal Veterans Day address at the Rochester Opera House on his plan to end high rates of suicide and homelessness among those who served.
As the South Bend, Ind., mayor was tucked away, his senior communications adviser who pitched the risky bus idea was running the show, filling time with banter between the embedded reporters from CNN, ABC, CBS and NBC and other national outlets.
Tilting up her oversized sunglasses just past 7:45 a.m. in the Sheridan Portsmouth parking lot, Lis Smith — a seasoned political spokeswoman who cut her teeth in New York City and prioritizes making Buttigieg as accessible as possible — laid down the ground rules: Once the candidate comes out, everything is on the record, no holds barred.
Cameras would be filming for about the first half of each leg of the trip, but once they were turned off, handheld recorders and cellphones stayed on as the rolling interviews continued.
Smith said she got the inspiration for the weekend-long on-the-record bus trip from the late John McCain’s lauded “Straight Talk Express” tour from the 2000 New Hampshire primary — which McCain won.
“[Buttigieg] understood from the get-go that he wasn’t a household name, he wasn’t well known, he didn’t have some massive fundraising base,” Smith said from the candidate’s designated armchair as Buttigieg ate some lunch in the “office” in between stops. “But one thing that he did have the same access to is free media, so to get his name out there, to get his message out there, we tried to hit as much media as possible, and we ended up with that approach.”
Other Democratic campaigns have done interviews in large moving vehicles, such as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey in a Winnebago or U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in a bus. But no other 2020 presidential campaign has given the same level of unfettered access as the Buttigieg team thus far.
National reporters who were on the Buttigieg bus over the weekend said they had more than six hours of audio to comb through.
A high-wire act
After starting the race as a largely unknown mayor of a city of just over 100,000, Buttigieg has edged ahead of governors, U.S. senators and other heavyweights to a spot in the race’s top four, rising to second in Iowa and third in New Hampshire, according to the latest polls.
John Weaver, a longtime Republican strategist and the architect of the McCain Straight Talk Express, told The Sentinel in a phone interview that the idea “got hatched over two bottles of red wine as we were trying to figure out how to combat the financial advantage of the [George W.] Bush campaign.”
Although McCain ultimately fell short of Bush, who would go on to serve two terms as president, Weaver attributed the marathon on-the-record bus interviews — along with the then-U.S. senator from Arizona’s metabolism to do a half-dozen town halls in a day — as a catalyst behind the campaign’s 18-point victory over the Bush operation in New Hampshire.
But in the age of Twitter, live streaming and rapid news output, would Weaver do the same thing if he were advising a campaign today? Weaver deployed a similar tactic with then-Ohio governor John Kasich in the 2016 GOP primary.
“It was harder,” said Weaver, who still serves as an adviser to Kasich. “It’s harder with technology, because, look, in those days [with McCain], reporters couldn’t file [their stories] until they got off the bus, right? Then you had the old-time filing period at the end of the day, and it just was a bit — we were able to dominate the press, but it was a slower process.”
Smith said she and other Buttigieg advisers considered worst-case scenarios, but ultimately went ahead with the statewide bus tour because of the upside. Nevertheless, a viral Los Angeles Times quote that was subsequently corrected Monday morning showed how much of a high-wire act such access can impose on a campaign.
Reporters stack their recording devices on a table across from Buttigieg, and over the weekend inside the noisy cabin, an L.A. Times reporter mistook the mayor citing “the failures of the old normal” as him saying “the failures of the Obama era.”
No eggshells downrange
Once Buttigieg was back in the chair Monday, questions came at a mile a minute.
He touched on a wide range of topics, but since it was Veterans Day and he visited ceremonies at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, the conversation often returned to his service in Afghanistan as a naval intelligence officer and his plans to get fellow vets a better deal once they return home.
Buttigieg also opened up about mental health, telling reporters he experienced depression “as a symptom” upon coming home from the war, but did not seek medical treatment.
“This is something that happens all the time to people who have served,” Buttigieg said of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD. “This is something that happens all the time to people who have not served. It is a symptom, and we should be as comfortable talking about it as any other symptom in life, from ankle pain to a heart attack.
“There’s a range of physical symptoms we would never feel ashamed talking about,” he continued. “We’ve gotta do the same on the mental health side.”
Continuing on the theme of how troops are received upon returning home, Buttigieg built upon his thoughts on the ways Americans can compartmentalize ongoing wars, which he discussed recently on The Sentinel’s politics podcast, Pod Free or Die.
He delved into the difference between giving a proper thank-you to veterans and not using them “as props” at football halftime shows.
He emphasized veterans are not a monolith in their political views.
And he talked about what he learned from his unit in Afghanistan, particularly from the more conservative members with whom he debated politics. Unlike many occasions stateside, Buttigieg said no one was walking on eggshells when it came to these political discussions.
“It’s not a lot of eggshells when you’re down range,” he said. “We had a fire pit we would sit around ... And we’d just talk, talk about home, bullst with each other like you do, and of course there’d be a lot of political debate.
Buttigieg said one of his conservative platoon-mates maintained a dialogue with him after coming home from Afghanistan, and they began trading books on political theory and social democracy.
Although Buttigieg kept a lower profile at the Boscawen ceremony, where Gov. Chris Sununu and the New Hampshire Congressional Delegation delivered remarks, the Hoosier hit his stride during his Veterans Day address in Rochester, sporting a rare blazer and using a teleprompter.
In between the meat and potatoes of his plan for veterans — which would establish a 24-hour hotline to help veterans get mental health care, end the transgender military ban and streamline VA medical records — the mayor wove his personal story into the aspirational rhetoric.
He took a moment to ask the audience to give a special thank-you to Vietnam War vets who weren’t “greeted by balloons” as he was when he came home from Afghanistan.
He ruminated on how far the country has come, where now, as an openly gay man, he could tell a fellow veteran “thank you for your service, and happy Pride” in the same sentence.
He brought the crowd to a standing ovation, and ended the long weekend bus tour without putting his foot in his mouth — even with the short-lived L.A. Times scare.
Both Smith and Weaver noted how most political communications veterans would advise candidates against giving so much access. But they added how much it can benefit a unique candidate simply by contrast; McCain and now Buttigieg could dare others to do the same.
Still, is subjecting a candidate to the constant questioning of reporters with no exit worth it?
“We were always trying to gauge it [in 2000],” Weaver said after recalling how major anchors like Tom Brokaw and the late Tim Russert ended up asking to be on the bus, “because were we keeping the press hostage so we’d get better coverage, or were they keeping our candidate hostage?”
Weaver let out a nostalgic chuckle.
“Who really had the Stockholm syndrome?” he said. “Us, or them?”