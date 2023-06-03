Megan Fritz of Spofford, who identifies as queer and agender, is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights. She advocates for the community wherever she can and helps connect local LGBTQ+ identifying individuals through an online group she created in 2021.
But Fritz, 43 and a parent of three, said that about 10 years ago she was a very different person.
“I was a homeschooling mom, considered myself a pretty strong Christian, so I had very different opinions,” said Fritz, whose pronouns are she/they. “... When my kids were little, I taught them that men married women and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”
Around that time, Fritz said that one of her children came out as transgender, and she began questioning her own identity.
“It was a very personal thing, being the parent of a queer child,” she said. “It led me to realize that there are a lot of things that I wanted to speak out about and help make changes like how queer kids are treated at school.”
Fritz referred to so-called “parental-rights” bills in New Hampshire that would require public schools to fully answer questions from parents about whether their child is identifying by a new gender.
On March 22, one such bill, which the state Senate passed days earlier, narrowly failed in the N.H. House.
Acknowledging their previous beliefs, Fritz said they can see both sides of the argument over the bill, but that they have a greater understanding of the harm that such legislation can bring to transgender youths.
“I can to a degree understand parents who think they are doing the best for their child,” they said. “But also now I’ve seen the other side where my kid struggles to even get to school some days because of gender dysphoria. So making it more difficult and more dangerous by forcing teachers and administration to out a child to parents who are potentially not supportive is definitely a problem.”
With the shift in her own mindset, Fritz has become concerned about the future of LGBTQ+ health care and the need for greater access to gender-affirming care.
“It can be as simple as having the correct name and pronouns in the medical records, even if that has not legally been changed yet,” she said.
“It’s possible to record the correct chosen pronouns and name so that when you call the doctor you don’t have to deadname yourself,” she said, referring to a term that means calling a transgender person by a name they used prior to their transitioning.
Simply encouraging doctors and health care staff to increase their awareness of LGBTQ+ concerns or needs is a step in the right direction, Fritz added.
“Whatever you’re going to see the doctor about may not be gender related,” they said. “But just being treated as a human being and not being questioned about ‘why do you use they/them ...’ ”
To reach this level of understanding, Fritz said it’s “just a matter of people talking.”
“You don’t have to be a member of the LGBTQ community or the parent of a trans kid to put your pronouns in your email signature or introduce yourself with your pronouns and ask for other people’s pronouns,” they said.
In 2021, Fritz founded the Monadnock Area Queer Connections Facebook group for local LGBTQ+ residents or their parents. The group has since gained more than 180 members.
“It’s a place where people can connect with others in the area,” she said. “Living rurally, it can feel like there’s no one else in the community.”
It also serves as a forum for people to post upcoming events or ask questions such as where one can find a safe, affirming hair stylist or what parents can do to help their children feel supported, Fritz said.
She added that it was important for her to create a space where people who identify as queer can unite.
“It’s easy to feel alone as an LGBTQ person.”
A Granite State resident since 2011, Fritz is originally from New Jersey, and grew up in the Atlantic County community of Egg Harbor City. After high school, they went to Southern Wesleyan University in South Carolina, where they studied special education for a time.
“I was not ready for school,” Fritz said, noting that she dropped out in 1998.
In 2003, she had her first child, Fiona, who died of hypoplastic left heart syndrome at just a week old.
HLHS is a birth defect affecting normal blood flow in the heart, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fritz had three more children since then, Maddie (now 18), Alec (now 17) and Scarlett (now 15) and up until 2015, homeschooled them herself. The three now attend public school in the region.
Fritz returned to school about five years ago and received an associate’s degree in liberal arts from River Valley Community College in December 2020. Last month, they graduated from Keene State College with a bachelor’s degree in women and gender studies and a minor in sociology.
At Keene State, Fritz worked as a student assistant in the college’s Office of Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
Now, she’s on the hunt for a job as a health care coordinator or a residential counselor.
To be an advocate like herself, Fritz said it doesn’t take much.
“Advocacy does not have to be taking time out of your day or your work schedule and driving to Concord,” they said. “It can be just signing in online and making your opinion known.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.