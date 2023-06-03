Eighty-eight graduates of Monadnock Regional High School turned their tassels on a chilly June morning. The graduation, which lasted a little under an hour, was hosted Saturday on the school’s football field.
Lisa Spencer, principal of Monadnock Regional Middle/High School, which enrolls students from Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Richmond, Roxbury, Swanzey and Troy, kicked off the ceremony by offering words of encouragement and saying that it has been “an honor and a privilege watching your progress and success.”
“You’ve encountered some trials and tribulations along the way, but you all have soldiered through and come out of the other side stronger than ever,” Spencer said. “You have experienced incredible moments in the classroom, on the stage and on our fields. You have earned this moment.”
Class President Emma Loudermilk gave a welcome speech, reminiscing on her time at Monadnock Regional Middle/High School and memories made with her fellow classmates. She said that even if high school wasn’t the “time of their lives,” this is the opportunity to move forward.
Loudermilk gave goodbyes to the school room dedicated to seniors, the “annoying” bell that rang every 90 minutes and to the football field they spent so many Friday nights on.
“Goodbye class of 2023,” Loudermilk said. “Now, before I go, I want to leave you guys with this: 21 Savage once said, ‘never stop hustling.’ ”
Monadnock Regional Middle/High School math teacher Melissa Alexander, in told a story of how she failed through math in school because she skipped class, but ultimately mastered the subject in college. Alexander is a first-year math teacher at the school.
“Don’t just skip because you can,” Alexander said. “Remember failure is not final, it’s just a next necessary step towards success.”
Graduate Finley Avery received the John R. Goodnow Award, which is given to the student who has contributed greatly to the school community. The award was presented by Spencer, and she congratulated Avery for her passion for both learning and community service.
“[Avery] is a wonderful role model, an active member of the senior class and well-liked by all,” Spencer said of the graduate, who is attending Keene State College for nursing in the fall.
Lisa Walker, superintendent of the Monadnock Regional School District, introduced the valedictorian and salutatorian.
Jack Lorenz, the class valedictorian, addressed the large crowd with a speech about how he feels out of place not preparing for hot summer football practices and summer reading, but is nonetheless excited to prepare himself for the next chapter of his life. Lorenz will be attending the University of Northwestern Ohio to major in engineering and diesel mechanics.
He also said that his grandfather taught him to be proud of his schooling, but even more so of the activities and joy Lorenz found for himself.
“I’ve come to the realization that his actions suggest happiness comes from doing the things you love with the people you love, and not individual achievements … Hopefully [this will] help both my peers and the audience in pursuit of a content life we’re all capable of,” Lorenz said.
Salutatorian Breann Lawrence shared with the audience that the last 12 years have helped her class prepare for their futures, whether that be college, the military or the workforce. Lawrence will be attending Colby Sawyer College to major in sports management.
“The world is full of opportunity, and we now have the freedom to choose who we are and where we will go,” Lawrence said. “To my fellow classmates, one piece of advice I will leave with you today is be kind to yourself and to others. Kindness goes a long way.”
Lawrence concluded her speech by thanking parents, families, friends, teachers, coaches and mentors who have helped guide her class’s lives and have offered guidance and support to shape them into who they are today.
Aidan Cavanaugh, who will be attending college at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., in the fall for mechanical engineering, said he was most proud of placing third in Destination Imagination’s high school level engineering competition during his time as a student and values the countless relationships developed.
“One thing I don’t want to forget is my friends and my experience playing lacrosse, soccer and basketball,” Cavanaugh said.
Graduates Breann Lawrence and Trista Faulkner wore matching Finding Nemo caps, which said they had found their “exit buddy.” The two have been best friends since middle school.
Lawrence said her favorite memory of school was winning the Division III state championship.
“We worked so hard. We were the underdog, and we came out on top,” Lawrence said.
Faulkner, who will attend Keene State College for elementary education, said she will miss the friends she’s made the most. However, she’s looking forward to playing basketball locally.
“I’m just really excited to start a new adventure and it’s gonna be really different,” Faulkner said. "But I’m really excited to go."
The following are members of the Monadnock Regional High School Class of 2023:
Nicholas Allison, Finley Avery, Jourdan Bailey, Killian Bailey, Margaret Beauchamp, Griffin Beede, Shawn Bixby, John Bogdzewic, Jacen Bolduc, Jacob Bosse, Sydney Bowers, Megan Brosseau, Ethan Brown, Ashley Buffum, Mea Carroll-Clough, Ian Castagna, Aidan Cavanaugh, Jenna Condap, Izaac Cooke, Jessi Cunningham, Kyle Davis, Khloe Dear, Lillian DeSimone, Bellamy DeVarney, Addison Dubriske, Coral Dubriske, Evan Dumaine, Joshua Eyring, Trista Faulkner, Faith Figeuroa, Madighan Fitz Gerald, Oliver Fougere, Erin Fuller, Edward Garcia, Erick Gow, Jared Grimshaw, Alexander Harvey, Gabriel Hill, Julia Hoden, Tyanna Hodgdon, Eli Hudson, Ethan Jarvis, Nathan Johnson, Ashley Kenney, Ryley Kirker, Clayton Kulczyk, Christian LaValley, Breann Lawrence, Laci LeBlanc, Jack Lorenz, Joseph Lotito, Emma Loudermilk, Riley Mark, Parker Matthews, Devin May, Alexi Mooney, Kathleen Newell, Cameron Olivo, Foxx Olmstead, Anthony Patch, Zachary Phillips, Isaac Pierce, Owen Pouliot, Caleb Pursell, Justin Ramsdell, Nathan Rice, Jason Robinson, Dominic Rubio, Savanna Russell, Gabriel Schimp, Sophia Schnyer, Jacob Sonntag, Natalie Soteres, Dominic Stengle, Charles Stevens, Makayla Sullivan, Laila Szymcik, Kyle Thibault, Isabella Tommila, Nehemiah Trudeau, Quinn Underwood, Colby Wakefield, Rexx Ward, Matthew Warner, Luke Weston, Austin White, Willow Whitham and Caleb Whittle.
