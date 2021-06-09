SURRY — It was a quiet day at the polls in Surry on Tuesday, as 63 residents turned out for the town and school district’s delayed elections out of just over 600 registered voters.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the town and school district’s elections and annual meetings were postponed from March. There were no contested races on either ballot. Voting took place at Surry Town Hall.
Bruce Smith won three-year terms as both a selectman and a cemetery trustee, with votes of 41 and 42, respectively.
Tim Bienvenu, an incumbent, secured another three-year term as fire engineer with 59 votes. Incumbent Jennifer Shepardson won another three-year term as a trustee of trust funds with 56 votes.
Meanwhile, planning board incumbent Laura Barrett also secured another three-year term, with 57 votes, and budget committee incumbent David Lane won another three-year term with 56.
There were no candidates on the ballot for a pair of recreation department terms — one for three years and one for one year — or a one-year term as town auditor. Kim Fisher won the three-year recreation department position with 17 write-in votes, and Margaret Hartz won the one-year recreation department term with nine write-ins.
Three names were written in for the town auditor job, according to Town Clerk Darlene Clark. Wallace Reney received the most votes with 15, followed by one vote each for Denise Dragon and Karyn Hagen.
Surry voters also re-elected school board member Franklin Buffum for another three-year term with 50 votes. That was the sole school district race on this year’s ballot.
The town and school district’s annual business meetings will be held on Thursday at Surry Town Hall. The school district meeting will kick off at 7 p.m., with the town meeting slated to follow at 7:30 p.m.