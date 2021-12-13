A Cheshire County adult's COVID-19 case marks the first detection of the omicron variant in a New Hampshire resident, the state health department announced Monday afternoon.
The person, who has since recovered from a mild illness while isolating at home, had traveled to a different state and was exposed to someone later identified as having been infected with omicron, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. The local resident was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 but had not yet received a booster shot, the release says.
After the variant's initial detection in specimens collected last month in Botswana and South Africa, the first omicron case in the United States was confirmed Dec. 1, and it has since been found nationwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The variant will likely spread with more ease than the original COVID-19 virus, the federal agency says, although its transmissibility compared to the delta variant is not yet known.
Omicron was confirmed in the Cheshire County resident through genetic sequencing done after their PCR test showed a pattern indicating a potential infection with the variant, state health officials said in Monday's news release.
In an emailed statement, Cheshire Medical Center's Dr. Aalok Khole described news of the variant's detection in the Granite State as unsurprising.
"Once we saw the rapidity with which it spread across continents and even within the US, we already knew that there was a good chance the variant is already here, either related to travel or even plain, simple community transmission," Khole, an infectious disease expert at the Keene hospital, said. "There is a good chance we have more than just one case in NH but that is expected."
Khole stressed the importance of continuing to take the simple precautions health officials have long encouraged — wearing face masks, washing hands, physically distancing, avoiding large crowds, staying home when sick and getting the vaccine and (if eligible) booster.
"There are several unknowns related to this variant and until we know more, we have to take all the necessary precautions to try and keep it in check," he said.
Statewide case update
Also on Monday, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services announced the COVID-related deaths of seven more New Hampshire residents, all of them 60 or older. They included a Cheshire County man, a Coos County man, a Grafton County man, two Hillsborough County men, and women from Merrimack County and Strafford County.
As of that morning, 178,099 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus statewide, and the deaths of about 1 percent of them — 1,788 people — had been attributed to the virus. Health officials knew of 454 people in New Hampshire hospitals with COVID-19, and 9,086 active cases statewide.