ASHUELOT — The Winchester Fire Department responded to a large fire at 20 Recycle Way, the site of the old paper mill, early Sunday morning.
Based on a video posted to YouTube, the blaze engulfed the structure, and it's apparent from this and photos submitted to The Sentinel that it has been gutted.
Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Southwestern N.H. Fire District Mutual Aid, which said the fire was called in shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Additional information will be added to this report when it becomes available.