ASHUELOT — The N.H. Fire Marshal is considering the possibility that someone caused the fire that engulfed the old Ashuelot paper mill on Recycle Way early Sunday morning.
Firefighters responded to a large fire at the vacant mill just after 2:30 a.m. and were on the scene most of the day. An investigation into what caused the fire is still underway.
Video posted to YouTube Sunday showed the blaze engulfing the structure.
Firefighters were still on the scene as of 1 p.m. Sunday, according to Southwestern N.H. Fire District Mutual Aid, which said the fire was called in shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Because the mill was not in use and there was no power going to the building when the fire broke out, N.H. Fire Marshal Investigator Anthony Booth said, his office is looking at the possibility that someone brought a heat source into the structure.
“There’s no reason there should be a fire unless someone caused it,” Booth said.
No one was hurt, Booth said, but the building was completely gutted. He said portions of the building had collapsed during the blaze and most of what was left was knocked down later for safety reasons.
He noted that the building wasn’t in the best shape when the fire began, there were holes in the roof and much of the flooring had rotted out.
Booth also said the mill has previously fallen victim to a fire that started under suspicious circumstances. He said it’s not uncommon for kids to go into the vacant building to hang out in there, which may have been the root of past fires, but he emphasized that this fire is far more significant than any of the others.
Multiple attempts were made to reach the Winchester Fire Department for more information, but the department did not respond.
Gary O’Neal, former CEO of Paper Services Ltd., which owns the mill, said in a Sunday morning Facebook post that the fire burned through the night and was “still smoldering” at the time the post was made.
“No one was hurt and the [Winchester Fire Department] is doing their cleanup,” O’Neal said in the post. “They did their best, as they always do, and they were all accounted for as well. My thanks to all of them and to the police as well.”
Booth asked that anyone with information that may help investigators determine the cause of the fire call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-400-3526.