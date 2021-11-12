Paul Simon may not be touring anymore, but inside a refurbished mill building in Harrisville on Sunday afternoon, a group of eight musicians was carrying on the singer-songwriter’s legacy.
With guitars, keyboards, vocals, percussion, sax and bass — not to mention the occasional accordion — the group moved through the decades.
They kicked the rehearsal off with a gauzy, electric version of the Simon and Garfunkel classic “America.” They moved into Simon’s solo hits from the 1970s, ‘80s and ‘90s, a mix of soulfulness, exuberance and funk influenced, in many cases, by African and South American musical traditions. They circled back to 1970 for a rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” with snippets of the Aretha Franklin arrangement (“Don’t trouble the water ...”).
The group, a Paul Simon cover band called Gumboots, was practicing for what will be its first show since the pandemic began, on Nov. 27 at the Peterborough Town House. The band’s dozen or so members include musicians who live in the Monadnock Region as well as other parts of New England.
“We’re all just kind of trying to get back to the mindset now after this crazy two years we’ve had,” guitarist and lead singer Erik White said.
Formed in 2018, Gumboots — named for a song off Simon’s hit 1986 album “Graceland” — covers songs spanning the singer’s decades-long career.
“You want to have a nice kind of movement to it and flow to it,” said Duncan Pelletier, one of the band’s keyboardists and vocalists. “So we usually try to keep some of the older, softer stuff in the first half of the concert, then get more into the big hits and the dance-y stuff in the second half.”
Simon’s prolific body of work gives them a lot to choose from, from the acoustic folk of his collaboration with Art Garfunkel to “Graceland” and his follow-up “The Rhythm of the Saints,” released in 1990.
The latter two albums — with their international influences, proliferation of instruments and upbeat tracks — usually form the core of the set, White said.
“We focus a lot on ‘Graceland’ and ‘The Rhythm of the Saints,’ obviously, for the big sort of sound,” he said. “But there’s stuff from all over the career that we can also do.”
Gumboots has about a dozen members, including two guitarists, two keyboardists, three percussionists, a bass player, two saxophonists, a trumpet player and back-up singers.
When the group formed in 2018, the plan was just to do one show, recalled Pelletier, a Peterborough native who now lives in Portland, Maine.
Pelletier and his fellow members of the band The Youngest Sun, which is based in the Monadnock Region, were thinking about doing a series of concerts, each covering the work of one artist. After deciding to kick things off with Paul Simon, they reached out to other musicians, because “you can’t play Paul Simon with four people,” Pelletier said.
One of the people they recruited was his friend White, who lives in the Boston area.
“He was just somebody who I knew loved Paul Simon, and he’s one of the most talented musicians I know, so I was like, ‘We gotta call Erik ‘cause he’s gotta be Paul’,” Pelletier said.
That first show, at Harlow’s Pub in Peterborough in 2018, was so fun that they decided to keep the Paul Simon project going.
“We kind of just looked at each other and said, ‘Do you want to keep doing this?’ ” White said. “It was a lot of fun, it’s a large band, there’s horns, we’re doing stuff from all over his career. … We were all kind of into it.”
White calls himself a Paul Simon “uberfan.”
“My connection to Paul Simon goes pretty much all the way back,” he said. White was 6 when “Graceland” came out, and his parents had the record. “It just grabbed me. It was the first music that really lured me into a world of it.”
Later, as a musician, White would sprinkle Paul Simon covers into sets he played. “His whole catalog has always been very familiar to me.”
Pelletier called White the band’s “resident Paul expert” who figures out the set lists and arrangements.
White said they try to stay relatively true to Paul Simon’s interpretations of the songs, rather than going too far in their own direction. But they draw on different arrangements, including live performances, from the singer’s career, and sometimes add extended instrumental solos.
“We’re able to take bits and pieces from a live version from over the years, or add something from an album version,” White said. “It’s like unpacking these songs and sort of expanding them a bit to kind of create super-versions of some of them.”
Playing Paul Simon isn’t without its challenges.
“A lot of these songs, you know, they have kind of complex African rhythms to them,” said Pelletier, “especially all that ‘80s stuff from ‘Graceland’ and ‘Rhythm of the Saints’ and stuff like that. So it’s a lot of interlocking guitar parts, and horns, and like a ton of percussion.”
But it’s also, clearly, a blast.
As the practice got underway Sunday, band members danced and swayed with the music. Drummer Jordan Cusano was absent, so another percussionist, Yahuba Torres of Lowell, Mass., beatboxed the energetic drum solo on “The Obvious Child.”
“Playing Paul Simon is really, really fun,” said Matt Abatelli of Nelson, who plays tenor sax. “ … It generates its own energy.”
Simon’s music also has cross-generational appeal, band members said. Their crowds include a range of ages.
For Ethan McBrien of Nelson, who plays bass, Gumboots is about creating community.
“Paul Simon is music that a lot of people want to show up for,” he said.
Tickets for Gumboots’ Nov. 27 show in Peterborough, starting at $25, are available at www.peterboroughconcertseries.com.