What was intended to be a cemetery walking tour of the graves of notable Jaffrey veterans had to move to an indoor lecture due to the weather on Saturday, but did carry on as part of the Jaffrey Salute to Veterans program.
The Old Burying Ground, located behind the Meetinghouse, was one of several requirements for a settlement to be recognized as a town, and is one of Jaffrey’s oldest center features.
The tour provides information about 12 veterans buried there — though selectman and tour guide Charlie Turcotte noted that is only a small selection of veterans and prominent Jaffrey citizens who have their final resting place in the cemetery.
Among the notables was Rev. Laban Ainsworth, the first minister in town, who served as minister in the Meetinghouse for a record-setting 76 years. As a student, he was chaplain of Major Mckinstry’s Corps, with Mckinstry being in command of the 9th Regiment or 2nd Claverack Battalion of New York.
Another person of note, Lt. Thomas Adams, a New Ipswich native who came to Jaffrey prior to 1774, was a soldier of the Revolution. He became a member of the training band in 1784, and was a lieutenant of the militia, serving in New York. He was part of the force that marched from New Hampshire to reinforce the garrison at Ticonderoga. He held multiple offices including town clerk, selectman, school committee member, and was a teacher in the public schools for many years.
Information about the Old Burying Ground Walking Tour is available online at rs41.org/jhs/obgtour2.pdf. Richard Boutwell, Cathy Proulx, Charlie Turcotte and Robert Stephenson contributed to the research and have served as tour guides.
The tour is produced and sponsored by the Jaffrey Historical Society and Jaffrey Cemetery Committee.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.
