An oil spill caused temporary traffic delays on Lower Main Street in Keene on Wednesday afternoon.

The Keene Fire Department responded to the incident near Marco Polo Garden restaurant at about 12:45 p.m., after a southbound dump truck's transmission fell out of the truck, causing about 30 to 40 gallons of hydraulic and transmission oil to leak onto the road, according to Keene Fire Operations Capt. Chris Staples. 

Keene police directed motorists onto the northbound lane of the street while the spill was cleaned, and traffic returned to normal at around 3:30 p.m. 

First responders put down catch basins and Speed Dry, and Keene Public Works sanded and swept the road, Staples said. 

Tom Benoit can be reached 352-5993 or tbenoit@keenesentinel.com.






