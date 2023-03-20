MARLBORO, Vt. — A Winchester man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 9, according to the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles.
George C. Morse, 48, of Winchester, was driving a 2006 BMW 32i when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a 2021 Kenworth truck being driven by Scott N. Morse, 52, of Sunderland, Vt., the Vermont DMV said. The two are not related, the DMV said in a news release.
George Morse was driving east while Scott Morse was driving west, according to Gene Cote, vehicle enforcement supervisor for the Vermont DMV's Enforcement and Safety Division.
"[Scott] Morse witnessed a near collision in front of him and moved to the right shoulder of the roadway but was unable to avoid the crash," the DMV said in the release, noting that the BMW drove into the trailer axles of the Kenworth truck.
First responders were sent to the scene at about 11:04 a.m., according to an incident report log from Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid.
George Morse was pronounced dead at the scene, while Nicole Leroux, a passenger in Scott Morse's vehicle, was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries, the release says. Leroux was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for additional treatment.
Cote said the crash closed the highway for about five hours. He said the BMW has been deemed a total loss, while the truck took significant damage.
The DMV said in the release it provided information about George Morse's death to Winchester police, who notified next of kin. No one at the Winchester Police Department was immediately available for comment Monday.
Those with information about the crash are encouraged to call the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement and Safety Division at 802-828-2078.
