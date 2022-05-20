With hot temperatures and high humidity expected to lead to a heat index as high as 97 degrees this weekend, the N.H. Department of Safety is urging residents and visitors to take precautions.
The National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, issued a heat advisory for Cheshire, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties in New Hampshire from noon on Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Stephen Baron, a meteorologist with the NWS.
“If you have a window AC unit, now would be the time to get that installed or make sure it's serviced properly because it will definitely be a huge asset,” Baron said, while also reminding people to dress appropriately and stay hydrated.
This is the first time the weather service has had to issue a heat advisory in May, but criteria for an advisory was lowered in 2018, Baron said. Since record-keeping began in 1868, the monitoring station in Concord has reached the threshold for an advisory — a “feels-like” temperature of 95 or greater for two or more hours — only about nine times, he said.
The projected temperatures are the result of a persistent southwest flow that is expected to bring significant heat and humidity from off the coast into the Monadnock Region, Baron said. He reminded those who plan to spend time near water that although the weather may be warm, it is still spring so water bodies may remain dangerously cold.
A news release issued by the N.H. Department of Safety Friday noted that heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the U.S., resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year. Young children and infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at highest risk for heat-related illness, the release said.
“Take the necessary steps to protect yourself and your family, including your pets, from heat-related illness,” Jennifer Harper, the state’s homeland security and emergency management director, said in the release. “During extreme heat, stay hydrated and take extra precautions, such as frequent breaks, if you do work or spend time outside.”
Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles; drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty; check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and spend much of their time alone; check on pets frequently; and go to a designated public shelter if your home loses power during extreme heat, Harper said in the release.
Residents and visitors can sign up for emergency alerts at ReadyNH.gov and should check the weather regularly for critical updates, she said, adding that those who must go outside should avoid strenuous work during the warmest part of the day and limit exposure to the sun.