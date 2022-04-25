As Cheshire County works to establish its own EMS service, plans to purchase the assets of DiLuzio Ambulance Service in Keene are no longer moving forward, County Administrator Chris Coates and the DiLuzio family said in separate news releases Monday.
The impasse comes a little more than five months after the county announced its intent to buy the ambulance service, which the DiLuzio family has owned since 1975. Citing a non-disclosure agreement, both parties declined to comment during phone interviews Monday on the specifics of why the deal, which had been in the works since January 2021, did not go through. County officials had previously said the proposed purchase came after years of discussions with local fire departments and emergency services about costs and personnel shortages that have long been a struggle.
“Despite significant effort by everyone involved, the transaction presented obstacles which we could not resolve,” Coates said in the county’s news release.
Coates noted that the county last month purchased 53 Monadnock Highway (Route 12) in Swanzey to house its new ambulance service, which he said could be operational by fall.
In February, Coates told The Sentinel the deal with DiLuzio had been slowed because of bureaucratic delays and negotiations that hadn’t been completed. The county had offered $750,000 for DiLuzio’s assets, Coates said Monday.
Bob DiLuzio Sr., who owns the private ambulance company with his wife, Linda, said in a phone interview that afternoon that the deal's stalemate was “definitely a long time coming."
“One thing that is critical to know is we have been extremely cooperative with the county,” DiLuzio said. “We have furnished everything they asked for. We’re disappointed that it didn’t go through as originally proposed.”
The ambulance company had offered the county access to its vehicles and building on Court Street in Keene rent-free for one year, with the possibility of a second year, according to DiLuzio. But as the negotiations unfolded there were complexities related to a private company becoming a public entity, he said, declining to elaborate due to the non-disclosure agreement.
“The process was complex and there were many changes during our discussions,” DiLuzio said in the family’s news release. “Ultimately we were unable to overcome those complexities. This could have been a win-win for everyone.”
Had the deal gone through, Cheshire County had plans to retain DiLuzio’s existing contracts — which make it the primary EMS provider for Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan and Swanzey, as well as the backup EMS provider in other communities, such as Walpole and Winchester — Coates had previously said.
DiLuzio now says it will continue operations as normal, with those contracts still in place.
“We’ll be meeting with all the people we take care of and we’ll guarantee them service,” he said. “Every [contract] we’ve had from the past 10 years is still in place. There’s no changes in those; we’re still in business.”
As for the county, officials have launched a national search for a chief to lead the new EMS operation with plans to have it operational as soon as September, Coates said. Cheshire EMS will operate as a county department funded with ambulance fees, he said.
County officials have met with the selectboards and fire chiefs of every town in Cheshire County over the past year to gather input and assess their needs, County Commissioner Terry Clark said Monday. The county’s plans have not changed so much as they have shifted, he said.
“We’re not really in competition with DiLuzio, we’re just kind of filling in where we’re going to be needed,” Clark said. “... We’re going to be working with all of the other [ambulance] services to plug up all of the holes so that when you need an ambulance and you’re not near a hospital you have someone to call.”
Coates said that buying DiLuzio would have allowed the county to operate the EMS service from the company's location in Keene while searching for new property. But the recently purchased Swanzey site will provide a base-of-operations, he said.
“A good faith effort went on and we just got to a point where we needed to move on in a different direction,” Coates said.
The purchase of the Swanzey property for $395,000 as well as another $700,000 in construction and renovation costs will all be covered by American Rescue Plan Act funds, according to Coates. The facility will host traveling nurses for the region in addition to providing 24/7 ambulance services, he said.
The county is working with the consulting firm Municipal Resources, Inc., which will spearhead the search for the new chief, and an interim core management team of six people with significant EMS experience to get the service up and running, Coates said last month. He said Cheshire EMS expects to employ between 30 and 40 people, with six to eight staff members per shift generally on-site at the Swanzey station.
Cheshire County has secured priority manufacturing and customization from Ford Motor Co. and other ambulance entities, according to Coates, who said that of the seven ambulances being ordered, four are expected to be delivered before the end of July. Additionally, he said the county plans to purchase one paramedic interceptor and two wheelchair vans, with all of the vehicles being purchased with ARPA funds.