CHESTERFIELD — A Minnesota family that got lost in the dark while hiking Thursday evening in Madame Sherri Forest off Gulf Road was found safely after calling 911, according to a news release from the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
Marcus Harcus, 42, Zakeitheia Mearidy, 44, and their son and family dog began hiking a 1.5-mile trail before dark, but lost their way as the sun set, according to the news release, which was posted Friday morning on the state Fish and Game Department’s law-enforcement division Facebook page.
Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Harcus “frantically dialed 911 on his cell phone,” which had about 10 percent battery remaining, according to the release. First responders from the Chesterfield and Hinsdale fire departments located the family and escorted them to the trailhead. The Chesterfield Police Department also assisted Fish and Game with the incident.
Authorities said the family did not have proper hiking gear, such as lights and clothing suitable for the elements. Harcus told officials the family made “one wrong turn at the wrong time,” and said they were “totally unprepared,” according to the release.