BELLOWS FALLS — A second-alarm fire destroyed a two-apartment home in Bellows Falls early Wednesday morning, leaving its residents displaced.
The Bellows Falls Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire at 3-5 Laurel Ave. around 5:15 a.m., according to a news release from Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis.
The crew arrived shortly after to a "heavy fire" in the front of the building, the release states. All tenants had evacuated before firefighters got there, and no injuries were reported.
The department — with help from members of the Vermont State Police Arson Investigation Team and the Vermont Division of Fire Safety — determined the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials in a couch on the first floor of 5 Laurel Ave.
The entire building has been deemed uninhabitable, the release states, but the owner plans to rehabilitate it.
Until then, village officials are helping the building's tenants find available assistance.