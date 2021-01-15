WINCHESTER — Selectmen have appointed a Winchester officer to lead the police department as they search for a replacement for Chief Mike Tollett, whose contract was not renewed Wednesday.
Officer Jim Fisher will serve as officer in charge until a new chief can be hired, Selectmen Chairman Ben Kilanski said Friday morning. He said the town has not yet started the process of finding a replacement for Tollett, who had served as police chief since 2018, but that someone had to take the reins of the department in the meantime.
"There needs to be someone in a leadership-type role [at the department]," Kilanski said.
The selectboard voted Wednesday night not to extend Tollett's contract, though the board has not elaborated on the decision, citing the advice of the town's attorney. Kilanski told The Sentinel Thursday that the decision came after selectmen had been “reviewing details within [Tollett’s] contract” for a while.
Asked about questions from the public on why Tollett was let go, Kilanski said he has seen comments on social media, and understands the public's concern, but still can't discuss it. However, he said Tollett had been beneficial to the town during his time as chief.
"I will express that Mike Tollett did do a lot of very good things for town," Kilanski said.
The selectboard was set to convene again Friday evening for a non-public session to discuss applications for a pair of vacant police officer positions within the department, Kilanski said. They did not intend to discuss the vacant chief position during this meeting, he said.
When fully staffed, the Winchester Police Department employs eight police officers and a chief, for a total of nine full-time positions.
Tollett joined the Winchester Police Department six years before becoming chief following the retirement of Gary A. Phillips in July 2018 after 14 years in the post. When selectmen announced that December that Tollett, who'd been serving as officer-in-charge since Phillips left, had been picked to take the helm, an audience of more than 30 people at town hall erupted in cheers and applause.
At the time, Kilanski said selectmen had gotten a slew of letters of support for Tollett.
“The citizens of Winchester have definitely been behind Mike 100 percent,” Kilanski said then.
In a statement provided to The Sentinel Thursday afternoon, Tollett said he was sad to be leaving the position, but also feels fortunate to have been part of the Winchester community for the last eight years.
He reflected on a challenging 2020, in which the department faced the fallout of political unrest, a global health crisis and widespread calls for reform in policing. He commended the officers he served with and expressed pride in the department's work with the Winchester School, area businesses and organizations, a local drug-free coalition and the whole Winchester community.
"I would like to take this opportunity to give my heartfelt thanks to the residents of Winchester," Tollett said in his statement. "I will always be grateful for the support I received during my time as Youth Aid officer and ultimately, in the role of Chief of Police. I wish the entire community nothing but the best moving forward."