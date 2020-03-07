Operating budget: $1,634,203, just slightly higher than the $1,630,969 voters approved last year, an increase of $3,234 or about 0.2 percent. If the proposal is rejected at the polls, a default budget of $1,597,719 will kick in.
Operating budget comparisons do not represent the change in the amount that would need to be raised by taxes, which is also affected by spending requests in separate warrant articles and year-to-year changes in revenue.Hot topics: The fire department wants to enter a lease-to-purchase agreement for a $25,000 off-highway rescue vehicle to more quickly respond to emergencies in wooded areas. The selectboard doesn’t recommend the article, which would use $5,000 in capital reserve funds for the first payment of the five-year agreement. Because there’s no escape clause, Alstead would be locked into the agreement’s financial obligations if the measure is approved. Approval requires a two-thirds majority by ballot vote.
The selectboard split 2-1 in support of a proposal to pave a portion of Pine Cliff Road for $207,000, with half raised from taxes.
Also on the warrant: One article would use $40,000 from the ambulance department’s capital reserve fund to buy a defibrillator and cardiac monitor. An article seeking $6,375 in taxes to install a new fence at Pine Grove Cemetery is back this year. Voters rejected the request in 2019, when the selectboard didn’t recommend the fence, but this time, it has the board’s backing. Several articles seek to raise taxes to replenish capital reserve funds for highways, bridges, the library, the fire department and the transfer station.
Contested races: Running for two three-year seats as library trustees are Allan Kauders, incumbent Karn McShane and Kathy Torrey.
Elections: Tuesday, March 10, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Alstead Town Hall. As an official-ballot town, Alstead voters will consider the entire warrant at the polls.