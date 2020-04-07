A retailer with two local stores is giving away fabric to create homemade masks aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Through the "Mask Fabric For Free" campaign, Ocean State Job Lot is providing cotton-polyester blend fabric for customers: a cloth napkin for people who want to make one or two masks, and a tablecloth for those who want to make a number of masks, according to a news release from the Rhode Island-based chain. There is a limit of five units of fabric per customer.
In the Monadnock Region, Ocean State Job Lot has stores in Peterborough and Walpole.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended that people wear cloth masks in public after research showed that people without symptoms can spread coronavirus. The mask is aimed at preventing the wearer from transmitting the virus if they are infected, but have no symptoms.
"The company is also encouraging groups and organizations who can create masks at scale to speak with their local store leaders to coordinate large orders," the release says.