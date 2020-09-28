Former President Barack Obama has endorsed several New Hampshire candidates for federal and state office, as part of his second wave of 2020 endorsements.
Those who would represent area communities are U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who is running for re-election, N.H. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes for governor, Jenn Alford-Teaster for N.H. Senate District 8 and N.H. Sen. Melanie Levesque for re-election in N.H. Senate District 12.
“I’m proud to endorse these outstanding Democratic candidates who will work to get the virus under control, rebuild the economy and the middle class, and protect Americans’ health care and preexisting conditions protections,” Obama said in a tweet about these and other candidates he endorsed in multiple states. “Support these candidates — and vote early if you can.”
Kuster, a Hopkinton Democrat, is running for her fifth term in New Hampshire’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers the entire Monadnock Region. She will be challenged Nov. 3 by Steven Negron, a Nashua Republican, and Andrew Olding, a Libertarian from Nashua.
Feltes is challenging incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican from Newfields. Manchester Libertarian Darryl W. Perry is also on the ballot.
Alford-Teaster is a Democrat from Bradford hoping to unseat N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, R-Stoddard, in a district that includes the area towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Levesque, D-Brookline, is looking to fend off a challenge from Kevin Avard, a Nashua Republican who formerly held the District 12 seat. The district includes Rindge among other communities.