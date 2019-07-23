Three current or former area elected officials endorsed former state representative Bill O’Brien ahead of his run for U.S. Senate, O’Brien’s campaign announced Monday.
Among those named in the news release is state Rep. John B. Hunt, R-Rindge, who is serving in his 17th term in the Legislature. Hunt is one of two state representatives in Cheshire House District 11, which covers Rindge and Fitzwilliam.
Former state representative James W. McConnell of Swanzey has also endorsed O’Brien, according to the release, as has former executive councilor David K. Wheeler.
Wheeler, who also served as a state representative and state senator, represented part of the Monadnock Region during his tenure as the executive councilor for District 5, which now includes the local communities of Antrim, Bennington, Fitzwilliam, Greenfield, Jaffrey, Peterborough, Richmond, Rindge, Swanzey and Troy.
O’Brien, who formally launches his challenge to Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen today, was first elected to the N.H. House in 2004 and served as speaker from 2010 to 2012.
The Mont Vernon Republican did not seek a leadership position when Democrats overtook the majority in 2012, and lost to Shawn Jasper — currently New Hampshire’s commissioner of agriculture — when Republicans regained the majority in 2014.
O’Brien is the second Republican to formally enter the U.S. Senate race, joining retired Brig. Gen. Donald Bolduc (pronounced BALL-duck).
In January, Shaheen announced she plans on running for a third term.