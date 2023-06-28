Three New York residents have been charged in connection with a robbery at the Keene Home Depot on Wednesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Keene police said they had responded to the Home Depot on Ash Brook Road around 8:40 a.m. after people reportedly wearing masks filled their bags with items from the shelves. The release does not say how many people there were and what they took but that they reportedly had guns visible on their bodies.
Massachusetts State Police arrested three people later that morning in connection with the incident: Jahnie Cox, 20, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; Patrick Singleton, 20, of Queens, N.Y.; and a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, according to information an agency spokesperson provided via email.
All three were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, according to the email.
Cox and Singleton are additionally charged as fugitives from justice out of New Hampshire, the email states.
Keene police said that, upon leaving Home Depot, the people who robbed the store traveled west in a gold Chevrolet on Route 9 toward Chesterfield. The vehicle was chased by officers from Keene and Chesterfield, the news release from Keene police states.
The pursuit went through Chesterfield and circled back onto Route 9, headed west, but police lost sight of the vehicle at the Vermont/New Hampshire state line, according to the release.
At around 9:30 a.m., a Massachusetts State Police trooper saw the vehicle on Route 91 and attempted to stop it, according to the email from that agency, which says the vehicle hit speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and that police tried unsuccessfully to stop it using a tire-deflation device.
Witnesses said people got out of the car near Greenfield Community College, according to the email. Massachusetts State Police say one person was arrested in the woods at 10:26 a.m. and the other two were arrested in the woods about eight minutes later.
All three were expected to appear in Greenfield District Court today. The stolen items recovered from the vehicle have been given to Keene police, according to Massachusetts State Police.
