A man convicted of robbing a credit union in Hinsdale almost two years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in federal prison, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Concord.
Last year, a jury convicted Joseph M. Crocco, 42, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., of the December 2017 robbery.
Crocco entered the Service Credit Union in the Hinsdale Walmart, claiming he had an explosive strapped to his body and demanding a teller fill a bag with cash, according to statements by the U.S. attorney’s office and an affidavit filed in court by an FBI agent. Crocco told the teller she had one minute to comply or he would detonate the bomb, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
He left with about $2,700, according to the office.
Crocco was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord by Judge Joseph A. DiClerico Jr.
Crocco was housed at the Cheshire County jail in Keene at the time of his trial. He sued staff at the jail earlier this year, alleging they were negligent in giving him a razor he used to attempt suicide. That case is pending.