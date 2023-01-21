PETERBOROUGH — Nuttin Ordinary’s growth is nuttin short of extraordinary as the company looks to take on 2023 with plans to rebrand and expand beyond New England.
CEO Joshua Velasquez and COO Adam Hamilton met with The Sentinel on Tuesday to discuss their cheese spread and ravioli company’s future at their headquarters and production facility on Vose Farm Road where they moved in 2019.
“We’re changing the name of the brand; we’re positioning it as a strong New England company, and it’s going to allow us to have a broader platform so we’re not going to just be stuck with using cashews as the main ingredient,” Velasquez said. “If we wanted to use hemp seed or any type of allergen-free product ingredient, this new brand name is going to allow us to do that.”
Velasquez said expansion this year will focus on the northeast, with distribution ranging around New England, through New York and into some of the Mid-Atlantic states. The company sells its products in about 200 stores and plans to double that number through expanding, not counting locations of grocery store chains, the executive said.
“Our sales strategy for the next 12-18 months is retail, so think of places like Whole Foods [Market],” he said. “It’s getting our cheese and our ravioli into more towns, so we’re currently in bagel shops and sandwich shops with the cheese, but we want to get into more strategic partnerships.”
Velasquez envisioned partnerships with colleges like the University of New Hampshire and businesses like Ashland-based restaurant chain The Common Man.
The two are also looking to reintroduce their business’ ravioli, which Velasquez said has been off store shelves for the past two years. The company is partnering with producer Bozza Pasta, of Hilton, N.Y., to bring back the product, according to Hamilton.
“Historically we had one flavor [of ravioli]; now, we’re going to have three and that will roll out in the first quarter of this year,” Hamilton said. “It’s going to be cheese, spinach and cheese and then roasted garlic and cheese.”
By the end of the year, Velasquez added that the company is wanting to roll out additional ravioli flavors like butternut squash and mushroom. Hamilton said there will also be new chive and onion and garden veggie varieties of the company’s cream cheese product.
Luca Paris, president of the Greater Keene & Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, said he’s excited at the prospect of the Monadnock Region housing a major food manufacturing brand after talks with Nuttin Ordinary on their growth plans.
“They’re a small company currently [but] they’re going to be big,” Paris said Thursday. “To say that we’re going to do this in Peterborough and the Monadnock Region is remarkable.”
Paris, a Keene restaurateur who founded Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe, said he views the food company’s establishment in the region as key to its success as he’s watched the company grow.
“Ultimately, what they’re doing is creating the blueprint to start, develop, grow and expand a company from a dream,” he said. “If you ask a lot of other businesses that started here, not companies that moved here, the community, the region and the people allow you to thrive.”
Velasquez and Hamilton founded Nuttin Ordinary in 2013, spending their first several years on the market in a test facility they developed in the basement of Velasquez’s parents’ home in Harrisville.
“Adam used to work at the bank during the daytime and I would call him in, then we had friends come in to help us as well,” Velasquez said. “I think it was the last year that we were there [that] we hired one or two people.”
In September 2018, the company prepared a move to its current location in the Vose Farm Business Center in Peterborough, growing from their 750-square-foot basement space to 8,000 square feet, according to Velasquez. They moved there full time the following year just months before the pandemic, which Velasquez said the company considered “a blessing in disguise.”
“We actually improved our process even more during 2020, and until recently, we took the time to really understand manufacturing,” he said. “… We had to make some tough decisions and … brought on a consultant who said we needed to shrink everything down.”
Velasquez referred to this time as a “survival mode” for the company as he and Hamilton, who left his banking job in June 2020, helped their six employees with production for about two-and-a-half years. Now, Hamilton says Nuttin Ordinary is in a “growth mode” having hired a sales team in September.
“We’re doing this repositioning and strengthening in preparation for a national launch,” Hamilton said. “… The ravioli would be a great fit for Sprouts [Farmers Market] or Whole Foods [Market] nationally. The cheese we’re tending to keep a little more hyperlocal.”
The two executives declined to share sales figures from last year, but Hamilton said the company generated more than $500,000 in revenue in 2020. They hope to reach $2.2 million in sales over the next 12-18 months to reach a profitability stage so they can work with commercial banks for funding, he said.
During the second week of January, Hamilton said the two met with current and prospective investors in Florida.
Velasquez said Nuttin Ordinary is currently offering shares of its company to the public through an equity crowdfunding process that took him and Hamilton about nine months to introduce.
Equity crowdfunding is a process where small companies like Nuttin Ordinary raise capital from investors online to fund their business, according to personal finance company Nerdwallet. Those investors then receive equity ownership of that business.
In the case of Nuttin Ordinary, investors have a minimum buy-in price of $250, according to Velasquez, who added that the process will close Jan. 27. Hamilton said they expect to close around $250,000 in capital raised.
“We’re still going to be raising another $750,000 and using that for our growth capital, … so it’s roughly a million [dollars] combined,” Hamilton said. “That’s being used for sales and marketing to drive the bottom lines up, expanding to new stores and supporting existing stores. … Half the battle is getting on [the] shelf, but the other half is staying on [the] shelf and continuing to sell.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.