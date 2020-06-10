Residents of New Hampshire long-term care facilities may soon be able to receive visitors again, so long as the institution is not experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
During a news conference Tuesday, N.H. Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said a work group has been formed to develop a plan to allow residents to visit with loved ones safely. The group includes representatives from the long-term care sector.
Nursing homes in New Hampshire have been hit especially hard by the virus, and visitors have largely been barred from visiting for months. Shibinette said the work group will begin meeting later this week to come up with guidelines.
She said the visits will have to occur outdoors and appointments will have to be scheduled in advance. She noted that nursing homes actively experiencing outbreaks will still be required to keep visitors out.
While the top priority for assisted-living facilities is residents’ physical health, Shibinette said, their psychosocial well-being is a close second. Under the current restrictions, residents of long-term care facilities have been unable to maintain relationships with their loved ones or even their peers, she said.
“Long-term care has always fundamentally focused on quality of life,” she said. “That is probably a foundational value in every long-term care facility in this state, and probably across the country.”
The news follows the announcement of eight more deaths related to COVID-19. Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist, said that of those eight, six were related to long-term care facilities.
The people who died were residents of Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services. All were at least 60 years old except for one, a Rockingham County woman.
State health officials have said a majority of the 294 COVID-19 deaths in the state have been connected with congregate living facilities.
Meanwhile, Shibinette announced that four facilities that had experienced outbreaks have been found to be clear of the virus. The state requires that two weeks pass after a facility’s last positive test before an outbreak is considered over.
The newly cleared facilities are All American Assisted Living in Londonderry, Aurora Senior Living of Derry, Bedford Falls in Bedford and Community Bridges in Belmont.
