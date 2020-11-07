NEWPORT — An outbreak at Woodlawn Care Center as of Friday had grown to include a total of 26 people.
That total included 18 residents, an increase of five from the day before, as well as a total of eight employees, according to a Friday update posted to the nursing home’s Facebook page. One of the workers has recovered and another two no longer work at the nursing home.
The first employee tested positive on Oct. 21 and the first resident on Oct. 28. The Woodlawn outbreak is the largest known nursing home outbreak in the Upper Valley.
Woodlawn, which has 45 residents, is conducting nightly Zoom sessions for families while the outbreak continues, and visitors are restricted.
“Nursing homes in the Upper Valley have been largely spared until now,” Woodlawn administrator Chris Martin said in a Thursday phone interview.
The outbreak comes as cases of COVID-19 are rising across the region. Sullivan County, where Newport is located, had 30 active cases as of Friday. New Hampshire had a total of 1,630 active cases, including 209 new cases that were announced on Friday.
Those who are infected have been isolated from those who are not, according to Martin, who said his goal now is to contain transmission and to support residents who are ill.
He said he feels fortunate that Woodlawn has sufficient personal protective equipment, as well as an antigen testing machine that provides quick results they can use to track the extent of the outbreak.
Woodlawn is one of six institutions with active outbreaks in New Hampshire as of Thursday. Previous cases in Upper Valley nursing homes have included five cases at the Elm Wood Center in Claremont in June and one worker and one resident at Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill who tested positive in April. The resident later died. The Grafton County Nursing Home also had one asymptomatic worker test positive in September.
Though a health care worker at Sullivan County nursing home in Unity tested positive in May, a subsequent test for that worker came back negative.
Long-term care settings account for 2,494 of the state’s 12,012 total cases so far; 213 of the state’s 790 total hospitalizations; and 398 of New Hampshire’s 488 total deaths.